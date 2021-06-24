Thursday, June 24, 2021
Argyle seeking applicants for vacant council seat

By Mark Smith
Argyle Town Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

The town of Argyle is now accepting applications from residents interested in filling a vacancy on Town Council.

The Place 1 Town Council seat was left vacant when Bryan Livingston ran unopposed for mayor this spring. His council member term ends in May 2022, and the Town Council wants to fill the vacancy.

In the past, Argyle Town Council appointments have been done informally and sometimes controversially. The Town Council wanted to draw up a formal policy for board and commission vacancy appointments, and that policy was approved during Monday’s council meeting, opening up the application process.

Residents interested in applying for the open seat must submit this application by July 14. Town Council will review the applications, interview candidates and appoint one resident to fill the remainder of the Place 1 term.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

