Argyle Police Blotter — June 2021

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 28 at 9:20 p.m., an employee at the CVS store reported that a man who had stolen deodorant in the past stole about 20 more sticks of deodorant. The suspect apparently lives by the mantra, “never let them see you sweat.”

On May 4 at 8:10 p.m., someone reported that two people were going into a house on Chisholm Trail and moving things out. An officer spoke to the homeowner who said her nephew and the people the officer stopped had permission to be there, and there was no burglary taking place.

On May 14 at 10:49 p.m., a caller on Collin Street reported hearing someone yell “Hey” four or five times before there was a loud bang. An officer drove the area and was unable find anything suspicious.

On May 16 at 12:17 a.m., a police officer stopped a pickup for turning left onto Hwy 377 from Old Justin Road, an illegal turn that hundreds of drivers continue to make despite several posted warning signs. The officer found two young people, a male and female, in the bed of the pickup with alcohol. The driver did not know they were back there. The male was issued a citation for a minor in possession of alcohol, and he and the female were released to the male’s mother.

On May 16 at 2:55 a.m., a caller reported that they were following a vehicle that hit their vehicle on I-35W. While talking to a police dispatcher, someone in the other vehicle shot at the caller near the FM 407 exit, so the caller let them get away.

On May 21 at 8:39 a.m., credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at Johnny Joe’s convenience store.

On May 22 at 9:14 a.m., a resident called police because a cat owner was coming to pick up their cat that the caller has had since February, and the “caller expects there might be problems.” An officer stood by while they exchanged the feline, and reported “everything was civil,” so a cat-tastrophe was avoided.