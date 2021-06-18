United Way launches Denton County Works

This week, the United Way of Denton County launched Denton County Works, a new online resource to connect job seekers to employers with positions to fill.

In addition to information about local job fairs and job listings in Denton County, the webpage also features tips for resume writing, interviewing and how to dress for success (and where to buy low-cost business attire), according to a UWDC news release. The webpage includes a section with resources to overcome common obstacles to employment like affordable and flexible childcare, transportation, education and training.

Data from United Way of Denton County’s 2021 Eviction Prevention program shows the need for a resource like Denton County Works as nearly half of clients receiving assistance are seeking work and nearly 30% are under or partially employed, according to UWDC.

“A job search is challenging in any economic climate, and many Denton County households don’t always know where to go for advice and help in their search,” said United Way of Denton County President & CEO Gary Henderson. “At the same time, we are hearing loud and clear from our Denton County employer partners the challenges they are facing in filling openings. United Way of Denton County wants to provide a bridge of resources to both seekers and employers that helps households get back to work post pandemic. Our community has successfully achieved our vision of “no one loses their housing because of COVID-19.” Now it is time to achieve the next vision of helping our community get back to work.”

The webpage invites local employers to share job listings and workforce resources to be added to the Denton County Works page.