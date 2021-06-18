Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes

The city of Highland Village will again spray for mosquitoes this weekend in the Castlewood area.

Like last week, a trap in the area tested positive for West Nile Virus this week, according to a city news release. City crews will spray from 3-6 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and will concentrate spraying efforts on the habitat of the Culex mosquito by spring creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas.

The city has an active weekly mosquito testing program from May through October in which traps are deployed, samples collected and tested for West Nile Virus. City crews are currently treating standing water in culverts, creeks, wooded areas, and greenbelts throughout the city. The frequency of the recent rains has kept water moving and cleared out standing water areas where mosquitoes can breed, but it has spiked a population of floodwater nuisance mosquitoes, which the city does not spray for because it is cost-prohibitive.

Residents should: