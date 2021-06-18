Flower Mound PD donates $13k from Bike with the Blue event

This week, the Flower Mound Police Department delivered a $13,335 donation from its recent Bike with the Blue event to the Journey to Dream Foundation.

The department hosts a Bike with the Blue event each year — except for last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and this year it was held May 15 at Lakeside. Journey to Dream is a local nonprofit that operates Kyle’s Place, a transitional living program for homeless and foster youth in Lewisville.

Partners with the Flower Mound Police Association, Flower Mound Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, Jesse James Fit, Market Street and Laura Ferring with GEICO accompanied police officers to bring the donation to Journey to Dream on Thursday, according to the department. The following partners also helped make the donation happen: Lakeside DFW, Furst Ranch Real Estate Experts, Premier Martial Arts, Triumph Sporting Arms, Prestige Family Dentistry, Fort Worth Community Creit Union, F45 Training Flower Mound, The Med Spa of Flower Mound and Adventure Kids Playcare in Flower Mound.