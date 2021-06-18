Foodie Friday: The Brass Tap

Since opening two years ago in The Shops at Highland Village, The Brass Tap has quickly become a local favorite, known for its 60 beers on tap and over 100 beers in bottles and cans, its weekly entertainment like trivia nights, and (of course) the food.

The Highland Village location is owned by Lantana residents Dale and Anna Volley, who have loved becoming a part of the local restaurant industry and getting to know and serve so many of you.

Since we first visited them soon after the opened their doors, The Brass Tap has introduced several new offerings like weekend brunch, new menu items, and new drinks from the bar. We feel lucky that we got to see and try a lot of those new things!

The biggest addition is definitely that weekend brunch with new menu items like Sriracha Chicken Biscuits, Donut Holes, and a Southwest Breakfast Burrito smothered in queso.

We got to try two of their most popular brunch items – the All-American Breakfast served with two eggs, homestyle potatoes, pancakes, and your choice of bacon or sausage; and the Homestyle Brunch Skillet made with homestyle potatoes, eggs, bacon, and sausage and topped with queso.

But brunch isn’t the only new food you’ll find here. They also have a killer new Avocado Burger that you can order ad a single or a double. We obviously tried the double and with toppings like house-made guacamole, a cilantro lime slaw, and sriracha, this is a burger you don’t want to miss out on trying!

Plus you can still find all the old favorites like their Appetizer Sampler which comes with their cheese curds, buffalo-roasted cauliflower, fried shrimp, and house-made guacamole.

As me mentioned before, their bar is well-stocked with beers, bourbons, and whiskeys. And The Brass Tap also has a signature drink that will make you feel like you’re sipping on vacation in a glass. Their Tiki Man is perfect for summer and is made with Bacardi, coconut rum, fruit juices, and a house made brown sugar and pineapple syrup.

And with their new brunch menu, they also have a new mimosa flight with orange, pineapple, strawberry lemonade, and cranberry mimosas.

As you can see, there’s lots of goodness both old and new to enjoy at the Brass Tap! Stop by for lunch on their patio, trivia during the week, or brunch on the weekends – you’re always sure to have a great time!

*The Brass Tap – Highland Village is located at 4151 Waller Creek; Suite 130, Highland Village, Texas 75077.