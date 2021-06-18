’12 Mighty Orphans’ — with Argyle actor — out nationwide today

12 Mighty Orphans — which features a young actor from Argyle — is now in theaters nationwide.

The movie tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes — or even a football — to playing for the Texas state championships, according to the movie’s website. It stars Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen, and opened last week in Texas before making its national debut Friday.

Slade Monroe, of Argyle, plays one of the orphans, Wheatie. He auditioned for the role just before graduating from Argyle High School in 2019.

Click here for more information about the movie.