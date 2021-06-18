Cheryl Lynn Peterson passed away on June 5, 2021 at her home in Flower Mound, Texas. She was born on May 12, 1956 in Beaumont, Texas where she lived until the age of 9. Cheryl went on to graduate from Spring High School and the University of Texas at Dallas with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Cheryl was a deeply kind, generous, and patient woman investing in her family and friends’ lives. She was a very active member of her church and Bible Study Fellowship. Her faith in Christ was deep and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with all she met. Cheryl was a gifted seamstress and was incredibly creative which she expressed in a variety of activities such as card making and home décor. Her deepest love and greatest accomplishments, however, were her three children and devotion to her husband. Cheryl is survived by her husband Mike Peterson, her three children Tara Welch & Kevin Hall and grandson Andy, Christian Peterson, and Savannah Peterson, her mother Shirley Seigler, her sisters Sonya & Stephen Burchett and Tonya & Bryan Kurtz, and her brothers Jerry Mobley and Dennis Mobley. Early in her journey with cancer she felt God’s physical presence and held this verse close to her heart from that encounter. “He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.” – Psalm 91:4 Cheryl’s memorial service will be held at RockPointe Church in Flower Mound, Texas on June 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Click here for the Cheryl Peterson Memorial Fund.