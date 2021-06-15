Historical committee collecting items to furnish Gibson-Grant cabin

The Denton County Collections Committee is on the hunt for historical items that can be used to furnish the Gibson-Grant Log House in Flower Mound.

The Gibson-Grant cabin was constructed in 1860-61 and is one of the few remaining log structures from that time still standing on its original site in Denton County, according to the town of Flower Mound. The house is currently undergoing renovations to restore its historic integrity and will become a museum.

The Denton County Collections Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square to discuss the items they’ve already collected and those they still need. The committee is interested in acquiring a kitchen table, two kitchen table chairs, kitchen utensils, a dry sink, cooking stove, overhead converted kerosene lamp, rocking chair, dresser, bed, wall sconces, axe and spinning wheel, among other items, according to the town.

The public is invited to attend Wednesday’s meeting to learn more. If you have questions about the Denton County Collections Committee or are interested in donating items, contact Gary Hayden, chairman of the Denton County Historical Commission, at [email protected]