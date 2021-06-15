Coppell Arts Center sets opening weekend event

Coppell Arts Center — the multi-purpose state-of-the-art facility that will bring locally and nationally recognized music, dance, theater and visual arts performances and programs to North Texas — announced last week its official opening weekend celebration, “Takeoff: Arts and Music Festival,” has been scheduled for Sept. 9-12.

The festival will feature a headlining performance by Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth, according to a news release from the CAC. Takeoff Festival will commence on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. with an Art Sip & Stroll through Old Town Coppell that will conclude with a performance in the Grove at Coppell Arts Center. Sip & Stroll attendees will have the option to purchase wine and non-alcoholic beverages and walk around the Coppell Senior and Community Center grounds and Old Town while enjoying live performances, a vendor market, and public art. Food will be available to purchase at food trucks or Old Town restaurants. General Admission tickets can be purchased for $15 and VIP tickets can be purchased for $75 in-person at the Coppell Senior and Community Center or in advance at www.coppellartscouncil.org.

The Festival will continue on Sept. 10 with a live concert by country singer Coffey Anderson and an opening performance by Matt Castillo. Kristin Chenoweth will take center stage on Sept. 11 with a performance of her “For the Girls” concert, a musical revue-style concert celebrating iconic female entertainers. The final event of the weekend will feature two performances by NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” finalist and “Phenomenon” winner, magician Mike Super. Tickets will for the festival are on sale at www.coppellartscenter.org/Takeoff.

“After a year of cancellations and frustrations, we are absolutely thrilled to open the doors of the Coppell Arts Center to the community to host Takeoff, which will highlight the best of the diverse programming the Center has to offer,” said Coppell Mayor Wes Mays. “Not only are we excited about the Takeoff Festival, but we are delighted to announce our inaugural season of programming that truly features something for everyone from kids to adults.”

The center also announced its 2021-22 season and programming. One month after Takeoff, Coppell Arts Center will launch its inaugural season, opening with “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” on Oct. 9. The Center’s other featured shows will include “Schoolhouse Rock Live!,” “Dinosaur Zoo Live!,” and “A Merry Cirque.” Programming will also include concerts and a speaker series, the “Front & Center Series,” with renowned journalist Lisa Ling; chef, TV personality, and former model Carla Hall; and Coppell-native Solomon Thomas, the NFL football player and founder of a mental health foundation, The Defensive Line. Season ticket packages will include a flex package, which will allow patrons to purchase tickets to four or more shows in the flex package at one time and receive 10% off each ticket. The flex package does not include Takeoff events, the Front & Center Series, or concerts. Tickets for the season flex package can be purchased at www.coppellartscenter.org/season.

The Center will continue to host shows presented by its resident companies – The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell – as well as monthly events like Paint & Sip art classes for adults, ticketed Kid Art Classes, free Make and Take craft events and Grove Grooves a free monthly outdoor music event. This summer, the Center will continue to host the popular drive-in movie series and on-the-lawn fitness classes. For more information go to https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events.