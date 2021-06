Twin Coves Park, located on Lake Grapevine in west Flower Mound, will reopen after a week-long closure due to rising lake levels.

The park will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Cabins 1-16, RV sites 17-22 and all primitive sites will be available for immediate reservations, but sewer hookups are temporarily unavailable at the RV sites.

The boat ramp, kayak launch and day use area will remain closed until the water recedes further.