Exclusive home builder selected for Lakeside Village

Officials with Realty Capital Management, master developer of the Lakeside DFW mixed-use community in Flower Mound, announced Monday that Van Trease Architectural Designs has been selected as the exclusive home builder for Lakeside Village, a 40-acre resort community on Lake Grapevine.

Lakeside Village is the final phase of the 165-acre Lakeside DFW project that includes shops, restaurants, offices,and a variety of residential options, including the 15-story Lakeside Tower condominium. Lakeside Village will offer custom Mediterranean Villa homes, high-rise living options, hotels, retail shops, a wedding chapel, lakefront restaurants and Class-A office within a walkable community overlooking Lake Grapevine, according to a Realty Capital news release. Van Trease Architectural Designs was selected exclusively to design and build 58 zero lot line Mediterranean Villas within the resort community of Lakeside Village and an additional four townhomes attached to the existing Lakeside Tower.

“What an honor it has been to be selected as the exclusive residential partner for Lakeside Village,” said Corey Van Trease, third generation master builder with Van Trease Architectural Designs. “The Lakeside Village team is comprised of some of the most talented people in their field and it has been a dream come true to work amongst them. There is a real magic that occurs when people who are experts in their field come together with the same goal of excellence in mind.”

Van Trease Architectural Designs brings 32 years of building experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth real estate market.

“Selecting a qualified home builder for the Mediterranean Villas at Lakeside Village was a crucial decision for our team,” said Jimmy Archie, master developer of Lakeside. “The Mediterranean Villas are the first to be developed and will set the precedent for the entire Lakeside Village development. We knew we had to choose a real craftsman that would be able to deliver the level of detail and quality that we expect. Corey Van Trease was the first person that we approached due to his extravagant work in Vaquero in Westlake, Chateau Du Lac in Flower Mound, and numerous marquis estates that punctuate a drive through Southlake, Westlake, Colleyville, Flower Mound, and Argyle. We are thrilled we secured him as part of our team and that Lakeside Village will be included in his long list of legacy projects.”

The Mediterranean Villas at Lakeside Village will range in size from 2,500 to 4,000 square feet and start at $1 million, according to the news release.

“These homes offer a unique opportunity for owners to put their fingerprint on a custom designed home on a smaller scale,” Van Trease said. “Owners will benefit from a downscaled home with less maintenance, but with no sacrifice to fit and finish. They will also enjoy a private club amenity package that will give owners access to the stunning Lake Grapevine views.”

To learn more about the Mediterranean Villas and the lifestyle that comes along with living in Lakeside Village, click here.

The public infrastructure work for Lakeside Village began in early 2021 with completion expected by year end. Van Trease Architectural Designs has already broken ground on the first seven custom villas that are part of Lakeside Tower and they will be ready for move-in during spring next year. Lot reservations are now available.

Click here for more information.