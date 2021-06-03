Thursday, June 3, 2021
Flower Mound begins council appointment interviews

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council interviewed several applicants Wednesday night for the vacant council seat, with several more left to do.

Former Place 1 Councilman Jim Pierson resigned unexpectedly May 12 via email. It was soon learned that he is under criminal investigation, but law enforcement has not said why he is being investigated. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it has taken over the investigation at the request of the Flower Mound Police Department.

Pierson’s Place 1 Town Council seat doesn’t expire until May 2022, and Town Council will appoint someone to fill the vacancy. Thirteen residents applied for the seat, and Town Council conducted its first four interviews in a public meeting Wednesday night — Kent Johnson, Jason Webb, Mel Presswood and Tim Trotter. The appointed council member will serve the remainder of the unexpired term, which will be up for election in less than a year.

The next council interviews will be held on June 10.

Click here to watch the interviews.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

