Man who shot at — and was shot by — Denton officers charged

The identity and charges of the suspect who shot at — and was shot by — Denton police officers last week has been released.

Samuel Collins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, and additional domestic violence charges are pending, the Denton Police Department announced Tuesday. He is being held in Denton County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Collins fired a handgun at officers on on May 26, and they returned fire and struck him. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. Click here for more information about the incident.