Argyle to install Tree City USA signs

The town of Argyle plans to install four signs on Hwy 377 and FM 407 soon to promote its status as a Tree City USA.

Argyle recently received its first Tree City USA designation and is hoping to get it again this year, Town Administrator Rich Olson said in his Weekly FYI letter. Pending Texas Department of Transportation review and approval of the agreement, town staff will be able to install four Tree City USA signs “that will promote our membership in the program administered by the Arbor Day Foundation and reaffirm our commitment to preserving trees and the natural beauty in Argyle,” Olson said.

The signs will be posted on FM 407 at the eastern and western entrances to town, and on Hwy 377 at the northern and southern entrances. The signs will be repaired and maintained as needed by town staff.