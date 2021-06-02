Flower Mound closes Twin Coves Park boat ramp, rental sites

The town of Flower Mound is closing more amenities at Twin Coves Park due to high lake water levels.

The town announced Tuesday that due to extensive rainfall, it had closed indefinitely the boat ramp at the park, 5001 Wichita Trail, located on the shore of Lake Grapevine. The town announced Wednesday that it has also closed the kayak launch and some of the RV sites and cabin rentals.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Cabins 1-16 are still open and accepting reservations, but 17-19 are closed and not accepting new reservations. RV sites 1-16 are closed, 17-18 are open with restrictions, and 19-22 and tent sites are open. No new RV reservations are being accepted.