Local church hosting free emergency preparedness fair

The local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a free emergency preparedness fair this weekend in an effort to help the community be better prepared for natural disasters and home emergencies like the winter storm in February that knocked out power for many.

Lewisville resident Rebecca Kinsel said her family was without power for three days, in a house that stayed about 45 degrees with no way to cook.

“I realized how vulnerable we really are to natural disasters,” Kinsel said. “We live in an area prone to tornadoes, ice storms and even flooding. I want to be better prepared so I can have peace of mind.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lewisville wants to help community members create their own disaster plans with an emergency preparedness fair on Saturday in Flower Mound, according to a church news release. The fair will feature both outdoor tables visitors can explore on their own as well as 20-minute indoor classes on featured topics, including how to create a 72-Hour Kit, off-the-grid electric sources, creating an emergency binder and vegetable gardening. The Denton CERT will be on hand to teach about fire safety and emergency preparedness, and the Citizen Police Academy Association will offer free fingerprinting of children to create child identification cards.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us and I think it has shown us how vulnerable we are to unexpected events,” said Melissa Philips, chairperson for the emergency preparedness fair. “We hope we can inspire and teach our neighbors how to meet future events with less anxiety through preparedness.”

The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ meetinghouse, 1100 Stapleton St., Flower Mound.