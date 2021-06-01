Macy’s coming to old Stein Mart location in Flower Mound

Macy’s will open a new store in Flower Mound in an old Stein Mart location.

A spokesperson for the town of Flower Mound said that Macy’s applied Thursday for a finish-out permit to remodel the 30,438-square-foot space at 6101 Long Prairie Road, in the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. The store’s opening date is not yet known, the town spokesperson said, but the Dallas Morning News reported that the store is expected to open this fall and could be a smaller concept instead of Macy’s’ typical large department store.

Macy’s closed its only Denton County locations, in Lewisville and Denton, earlier this year. Stein Mart filed for bankruptcy last year and closed all of its stores.