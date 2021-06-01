City, community ‘so excited’ for the return of Celebrate Highland Village

Highland Village is eagerly anticipating the Celebrate Highland Village event this weekend, the return of the annual celebration that had to be canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Event festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Copperas Branch Park, 101 Highland Village Road, with live music, food, dessert and drink vendors.

“We are so excited about the live music planned,” the city parks and recreation department said in a social media post.

Memory Trip takes the stage at 6:15 p.m., Live 80 will perform at 7:30 p.m., and a big fireworks show will take place at dark. There will also be a special guest appearance from Highland Village actress, singer and songwriter Hayley Orrantia, who currently stars on the show The Goldbergs and performed at this event in 2007.

