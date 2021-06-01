Flasher arrested after several incidents in Highland Village area

A Fort Worth man suspected of exposing himself in several incidents around Flower Mound and Highland Village was arrested Monday, according to the Highland Village Police Department.

Highland Village officers were dispatched to Massage Green, 200 Marketplace Lane, to reports of a man exposing himself to people through the window and masturbating. He was described as a black man wearing a red shirt and ball cap. When officers arrived, a man matching that description ran away from them.

An officer followed him in his vehicle, then got out and took him into custody without injury to the suspect or officers, according to HVPD. Residents reported on social media they saw the officer had to tackle the suspect in the median of FM 2499 near FM 407.

Witnesses identified the man as the flasher, but he would not identify himself to police. Officers used the key fob he had on him to find his vehicle, where they found his driver’s license. Floyd Whiting, 37, was charged with indecent exposure, evading arrest, failure to identify and multiple warrants out of Bedford and Mansfield.

Police are investigating similar flashing incidents reported earlier Monday in Flower Mound involving a man matching Whiting’s description, and he also matches the description of the subject in similar incidents on April 28 at Massage Green and at another location in Flower Mound. Additionally, his vehicle was towed and was placed on hold because the wrong license plates were on the vehicle, while the correct ones were in the trunk.