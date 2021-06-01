‘Coffee with a Cop’ returns in-person in Flower Mound

On Wednesday, the Flower Mound Police Department will host its first in-person Coffee with a Cop event in over a year.

Coffee with a Cop was started in 2011 in Hawthorne, California because the police department wanted to interact more, and more successfully, with the community. The effort has become a popular event among many police departments across the country, as they look to meet more residents and engage in conversations with them.

FMPD has held some virtual Coffee with a Cop events during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is returning now to in-person events. The first one is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at Novell Coffee Roasters, 2650 Flower Mound Road, Suite 116.