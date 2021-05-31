Suspect identified, charged after pointing gun at officers, residents

On Monday morning, the Flower Mound Police Department released the name, photo and charges against a man who allegedly pointed a gun at people and police officers on Saturday morning at a Flower Mound park and fire station.

The man reportedly pointed a firearm at people in and around Post Oak Park around 8:30 a.m., and police found him as he was trying to enter the Flower Mound Fire Station No. 7. He pointed the gun at the officers, and they fired at him, but he wasn’t struck by gunfire. Officers used a taser to take him into custody, according to a FMPD news release.

FMPD announced Monday that 42-year-old Jerrod Brown of Flower Mound has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant (first-degree felony), three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon (second-degree felony), one count of assault on a public servant (third-degree felony) and one county of resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor). Brown is being held in Denton County Jail in lieu of $1,057,000 bail. Bond conditions include GPS monitoring.

Police did not release any more details about the incident itself.