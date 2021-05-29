Armed man detained at Flower Mound fire station

A man was detained Saturday morning as he was trying to go into Flower Mound Fire Station No. 7 with a gun, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

About 8:30 a.m., someone called 911 to report an armed man in the area of 3100 Skillern Road, FMPD said in a news release. Officers arrived and encountered the armed man as he was entering the fire station. Officers detained him without injury and are investigating the incident.

There is still a heavy police presence in the area later Saturday morning. Residents should avoid the area.

Police are expected to release more information about the incident soon. This story will be updated when they do.