15 COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced this week that 15 more Denton County residents’ deaths were the result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 590.

The deaths reported this week include a Bartonville man in his 70s, a Flower Mound woman in her 70s, two Flower Mound men over 80, a Justin woman over 80, a Lewisville man in his 60s, two Lewisville men in their 70s, a Lewisville woman over 80, a Denton woman in her 40s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Denton man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s from The Colony, a Carrollton woman in her 70s and a Carrollton woman over 80.

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 2,831 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that was declining swiftly a few months ago but is now declining at a much slower rate.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.