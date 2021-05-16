In Memoriam: Dorothy Glen Kerss Lueck

After a Blessed life, Dorothy Glen Kerss Lueck was called home to be with her Lord Jesus on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Dot was born July 12, 1930 to Uriel Glen Kerss and Amelia Marguerite Schwalm Kerss in Wichita Falls, Texas. She spent most of her early years in Oak Cliff. On July 22, 1950, she married the love of her life, Ernest Gene Lueck, Jr., and they were happily married over 60 years until Ernie passed away December 18, 2010. In 1955, Dot and Ernie moved to Irving where they lived for 20 years and then they moved to Double Oak where they lived for the remainder of their lives. Dot was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family. She was kind-hearted and always available to provide a loving ear or a helping hand to her family or friends. She had a quick smile, contagious laugh and loved spending time with the many good friends she made throughout her life. She was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord and worked tirelessly in the Lutheran Church – Our Savior in Dallas, Good Shephard in Irving, and Lamb of God in Flower Mound. Dot loved art, music and books. She also loved to travel and was able to travel overseas multiple times and to many of the states, Canada and Mexico over her lifetime. She had a good and full life of giving and receiving love and kindness. Dot is preceded in death by her parents Uriel and Amelia Kerss, her brother Bill D. Kerss and her husband Ernest G. Lueck. She is survived by her loving family – her daughter Karen Watters and son-in-law Michael Watters, her son Stephen Lueck and his wife Jill Lueck and her grandchildren Bryan Watters, Daniel Watters and his wife Kate Watters, Charles Lueck and Josephine Lueck; and a vast array of friends who loved her dearly and will miss her amazing smile and loving heart. The funeral service will be private, the family has requested no flowers please but memorial contributions may be made to either: The Dot and Ernie Lueck Inspirational Scholarship Endowment that is held at Concordia University Texas. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.Concordia.edu/EndowmentGiving. Please use the endowment name listed above. Gifts can also be mailed to Concordia University Texas, Attn: Philanthropy Department, 11400 Concordia University Texas Drive, Austin, TX 78726. Please include a note indicating the endowment name. The Lamb of God Church, 1404 Cross Timbers, Flower Mound, TX 75028 with the notation Dot Lueck LWML Memorial which stands for the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, an organization that supports global mission ministries of which Dot was an active member for 67 years. The family also requests that those willing, please write about a special memory of Dot to be included in a Memory Book of Dot Lueck for the family. You may mail your memory page directly to the family, or label it appropriately and mail it to Mulkey Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville or to Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Flower Mound and they will forward it to the family.