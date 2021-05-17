Argyle ISD moves graduation location due to rain

Over the weekend, Argyle ISD announced that it is moving Argyle High School’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony because of rainy weather in the forecast.

Like many other high schools in the area, Argyle High School’s Commencement is usually held at the University of North Texas campus, but that was not made an option this year because of COVID-19 protocols, so a few months ago, Argyle ISD chose to hold its graduation ceremony at its own Eagle Stadium and scheduled it for this Tuesday.

Unfortunately, there’s a lot of rain in the forecast this week, so the district is planning to move the ceremony indoors to the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The district said it is still finalizing details and will share more information when possible.