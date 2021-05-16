Flash Flood Watch for Denton County through Wednesday morning

Here comes the rain again… and again.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Denton County through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next several days. Widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches through Wednesday are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Those living in low-lying areas should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should a Flash Flood Warning be issued.

