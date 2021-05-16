Sunday, May 16, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flash Flood Watch for Denton County through Wednesday morning

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
FM 407 near Justin on March 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Argyle Fire District)

Here comes the rain again… and again.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Denton County through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next several days. Widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts in excess of 8 inches through Wednesday are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Those living in low-lying areas should monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should a Flash Flood Warning be issued.

See the latest forecast here and follow us on Twitter for frequent weather and breaking news updates.

Previous articleArgyle Police Blotter
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering community news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.