Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 31 at 7:23 p.m., a resident called police to report that her husband hit her and threw a pie at her face. He was arrested.

On Feb. 12, a house on Country Lakes Drive got TP’d by unknown pranksters.

During the winter storms in February, Argyle police were called many times about welfare concerns for animals, as residents thought they were too cold or didn’t have access to food or water. Each time, police found the animals were not being mistreated. During the extreme weather, police also responded to many security alarms that were triggered by power outages and/or wind.

On Feb. 21 at 4:09 p.m., a caller reported a reckless driver who was swerving and drifting into other lanes. An officer found it was an elderly driver who was delivering groceries and trying to use the GPS on her phone.

On Feb. 21 at 4:34 p.m., a police officer responded to Hilltop Elementary School to get four young teenagers off the roof. The officer then notified their parents.

On Feb. 24 at 8:03 a.m., a resident reported that in the middle of the night, she heard a sound that sounded like a woman screaming, and she was trying to contact her elderly neighbor but wasn’t getting a response. An officer went to check on the neighbor, who was OK and believed the noises to have been from a bobcat or coyote.

On Feb. 25 at 3:18 p.m., a resident on Collin Street reported finding a dead bird in his mailbox, soon after someone stabbed a tire on his vehicle.

In February, there were multiple reports of panhandlers aggressively asking drivers for money at the I-35W ramps at Crawford Road.

On Feb. 27 at 8 p.m., a woman called police because she saw a man and woman sitting in a truck near the intersection of Carrington Drive and Kirkpatrick Court off of Old Justin Road. The responding officer found that it was a just a couple looking at houses in the area, and they wanted to see how often the train would come by and how loud it was.

On Feb. 28 at 4:44 p.m., a driver on Hwy 377 saw two people put on thick clothing before going into the Johnny Joe’s convenience store, and the caller thought that was weird because it wasn’t cold outside, so they called police. The store clerk told police that the pair bought chips and candy and left without incident.

On March 5 at 8:04 p.m., a resident of Collin Street reported that a vehicle playing loud music was sitting in the parking lot at the nearby Valvoline auto shop, which was closed. The responding officer found that the man in the car was an employee of the auto shop, and he was waiting for his coworker to get there and they were going to Winstar Casino.

On March 10 at 8:31 a.m., a resident of Forest Trail reported that their flag pole had been completely bent, and there were shattered beer bottles next to it.

On March 15 around 3 a.m., a man was caught on surveillance video pulling up to the Johnny Joe’s store on Hwy 377 in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup. He got out of the pickup, broke the store’s glass front door, went inside, took one soda, and left.

The Argyle Police Department is enforcing the No Left Turn rule for drivers on Old Justin Road trying to go north on Hwy 377. There are three signs on Old Justin warning motorists that they cannot turn left, but many ignore those signs. This intersection is right in front of the Argyle Police Station, so officers don’t have to go far to pull over drivers making a clear traffic violation.

On March 27, a resident reported via social media that an unknown individual had taken a package from their driveway. The resident also provided video of the suspect’s vehicle, though the video did not show a license plate. Using newly installed automated license plate reader cameras, the police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle within hours of the initial report of the theft. The suspect was interviewed, the property was recovered and an Argyle detective filed a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

On March 31 at 11:17 a.m., a man went to the police station to report that a white SUV drove by recording him with a video camera while he was leaving his home.

On April 3 at 12:51 p.m., a caller told 911 dispatch that they were in the police station lobby with coupons for the officers, but police were unable to locate the clandestine clipper.

On April 5 at 6:04 p.m., a woman called police about a child at the Country Lakes playground with a sai (a martial arts weapon). The officer spoke to the child’s father, who said it would be returned to the garage. The caller was also warned by police dispatch about her “following and chasing children” through the park.

On April 7 at 5:34 a.m., someone reported that a suspicious vehicle was parked in the Johnny Joes parking lot for 30 minutes.