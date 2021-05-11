Justin hires new city manager

The city of Justin recently announced that it has hired a new city manager.

Charles “Chuck” Ewings began serving in his new role last week, according to a news release from the city of Justin. He served full-time with the Texas Air National Guard as the 136th Mission Support Group Commander at Fort Worth NAS JRB, where he was responsible for personnel and logistics support for the 136th Airlift Wing. Prior to this, he was the city manager for the city of Ennis and held multiple roles with the city of Longview that included assistant city manager, interim city manager, and the director of development services. He also served as regional services coordinator for the East Texas Council of Governments and assistant to the director of public works for the city of Southlake.

As a member of the Texas Air National Guard for over 31 years, Ewings has held multiple positions within the wing, deploying in support of multiple federal and state missions, including Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic response, according to the city of Justin. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University. He is married to Kellie and has three children; Jade, Caitlin, and Carly.

A city spokesperson declined to comment about the city’s separation from its last city manager, Cori Reaume, who served as city manager for about four years until February.