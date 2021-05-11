Use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expanded for kids 12-15

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, according to the Associated Press.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected to happen Wednesday. Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to 12 and up.

During the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said DCPH is currently caught up on its COVID-19 vaccine waitlist, but he expects a significant number of signups this week for kids 12-15. He said DCPH plans to partner with schools in the county to begin offering community vaccine clinics at school facilities after Memorial Day, so “it seems like the timing (of the Pfizer news) is pretty much perfect.”

Richardson also said during the meeting that local COVID-19 statistics show that COVID-19 cases are still slowly declining.