Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Corinth raises speed limits on several streets

Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the city of Corinth

The city of Corinth recently approved raising speed limits on several city streets.

Several streets will have speed limits 5 mph higher than before, while a few are now 10 mph faster than before. Below are the changes that were approved:

  • Church Drive from 30 mph to 40 mph
  • Lake Sharon Drive from 35 mph to 40 mph
  • Parkridge Drive from 30 mph to 35 mph
  • Post Oak Drive (From Robinson Road to Lake Sharon Drive) 30 mph to 35 mph
  • State School Road from 25 mph to 30 mph
  • Tower Ridge Drive (From Lake Sharon Drive to Meadowview Drive) 30 mph to 40 mph
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

