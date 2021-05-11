Corinth raises speed limits on several streets

The city of Corinth recently approved raising speed limits on several city streets.
Several streets will have speed limits 5 mph higher than before, while a few are now 10 mph faster than before. Below are the changes that were approved:
- Church Drive from 30 mph to 40 mph
- Lake Sharon Drive from 35 mph to 40 mph
- Parkridge Drive from 30 mph to 35 mph
- Post Oak Drive (From Robinson Road to Lake Sharon Drive) 30 mph to 35 mph
- State School Road from 25 mph to 30 mph
- Tower Ridge Drive (From Lake Sharon Drive to Meadowview Drive) 30 mph to 40 mph