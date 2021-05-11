Argyle police now concerned about speeders on Crawford Road

Argyle police are returning to directed patrols on Crawford Road because the road surface is now good enough for people to speed on it.

The road is currently undergoing a major overhaul and will soon have wider lanes, new turn lanes, a roundabout at John Paine Road and smoother surface. For years, potholes and crumbling asphalt have kept some speeders in check, but a new base of asphalt on the western half has apparently enabled more drivers to exceed the 30 mph speed limit.

“One of the unintended consequences of improving Crawford Road is that the new travel surface will allow vehicles to travel at a higher rate of speed,” Town Administrator Rich Olson said in his weekly FYI letter on Friday.

The contractor removed the posted speed limit sign to work on the roadway, and the town has received several complaints about vehicle speed. The town requested the speed limit sign be reinstalled, and Olson said he discussed the issue with Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson to resume directed patrols on Crawford Road.

Only westbound traffic is currently allowed on Crawford from John Paine to I-35W. The roundabout at John Paine is about 90% complete, and soon the detour will affect traffic east of John Paine. The $3.4 million project is still expected to be completed this fall.