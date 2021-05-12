Flower Mound mayoral runoff candidates to face off in debate

The Flower Mound mayoral race is headed to a runoff, and the two remaining candidates will face off at a debate on May 19 at Flower Mound Town Hall.

No one in the five-way race received more than half the vote on May 1, triggering a runoff between the top two vote-getters; Derek France, who earned nearly 41 percent of the vote, and Itamar Gelbman, who received 24.1 percent.

For those who still haven’t decided who will best lead the town, The Cross Timbers Gazette is sponsoring a one-hour candidate forum at Town Hall on Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m.

Local columnist Bob Weir will be the moderator for the televised forum, which will be more of an actual debate in that the candidates will ask each other questions they have prepared, so this go-round may be a bit more lively than usual.

The public is invited to attend in person or watch live on FMTV, the town’s government access cable channel. It will also be live-streamed and archived on the town’s website.

The runoff election will be held Saturday, June 5, at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Dr., with early voting between May 24 – June 1 at the Senior Center and several other locations in Denton County.

Tarrant County residents can vote at the The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way, Grapevine.

Find more voting information here.