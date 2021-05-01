Runoff to decide Flower Mound mayor

The Flower Mound mayoral race is headed to a runoff, Northlake adopted a Home Rule Charter, Highland Village stuck with its incumbents and several other local races were decided Saturday.

No one in the five-way Flower Mound mayoral race received more than half the vote, triggering a runoff between the top two vote-getters, Derek France, who got more than 40.5% of the vote, and Itamar Gelbman, who received 24.2% of the vote.

“I’m really proud about the amount of residents who turned out to vote,” France said Saturday night. “I think connecting with the community, with block-walking and being at the polls, really had an effect. I look forward to the opportunity to continue that and to remain positive and focus on future Flower Mound.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and supporters who came out today and during early voting, and I hope to continue this path next month and to remain true, vigilant and strong to bring Flower Mound together in a prosperous future.”

Gelbman could not be reached for comment.

The runoff election will be held June 5, with early voting between May 24 – June 1.

In Lewisville ISD, Allison Lassahn has narrowly secured reelection to Place 2 over Sheila Taylor, and Buddy Bonner defeated Paige Dixon for Place 1.

In Denton ISD, Barbara Burns easily held on to her Place 1 seat, while Sheryl English won Place 2 with just under half the vote.

“This campaign has been an amazing experience of collaboration,” English said. “Between the outpouring of support from parents, teachers and volunteers I look forward to working to make a difference for our students. The future is bright and I’m so happy to represent all families in our community.”

In Highland Village, voters overwhelmingly supported the incumbents seeking reelection to City Council. Mike Lombardo, Tom Heslep and Dan Jaworski will each serve another two-year term. Northlake overwhelmingly approved its new Home Rule Charter and added a sixth council member. In three Copper Canyon races, two incumbent council members lost their reelection bids while Mayor Ron Robertson won his (all three winners received right around 60% of the vote).

The following vote counts are unofficial results provided by the Denton County Elections Office. All races have 100% of precincts reporting unless otherwise indicated.

Bartonville

Town Council Place 1

Jim Roberts: 134 votes, 64.57%

Jeff Traylor (i): 107 votes, 35.43%

Town Council Place 3

Clay Sams (i): 100%

Town Council Place 5

Justin Northeim: 72 votes. 23.61%

Josh Phillips (i): 233 votes, 76.39%

Copper Canyon

Mayor

Greg Porter: 203 votes, 39.04%

Ron Robertson (i): 317 votes, 60.96%

Town Council Place 2

Larry Johnson: 313 votes, 60.42%

Ted Stranczek (i): 205 votes, 39.58%

Town Council Place 4

Dale Andrews: 311 votes. 59.92%

Robin Douglas-Davis (i): 208 votes, 40.08%

Double Oak

Mayor

Von Beougher: 100%

Town Council (2 seats)

Patrick Johnson: 135 votes

Casey Parsons: 171 votes

Scott Whisenhunt (i): 209 votes

Flower Mound

Mayor

Stephanie Bell: 934 votes, 13.34%

Derek France: 2,851 votes, 40.71%

Itamar Gelbman: 1,689 votes, 24.11%

Cheryl Moore: 1,220 votes, 17.42%

Jehangir Raja: 310 votes, 4.43%

Town Council Place 4

Jim Engel (i): 100%

Highland Village

City Council Place 3

Andrew Crawford: 227 votes, 17.72%

Mike Lombardo (i): 1,054 votes, 82.28%

City Council Place 5

Jason Bates: 298 votes, 23.54%

Tom Heslep (i): 968 votes, 76.46%

City Council Place 7

Dan Jaworski (i): 100%

Northlake

Mayor

David Rettig (i)

Town Council Place 4

Roger Sessions (i)

Town Council Place 5

Bill Moore

Town Council Place 6

Wes Boyer: 391 votes, 57.16%

Jeff Nichols: 293 votes, 42.84%

Proposition A (Adopt Home Rule)

For: 652 votes, 84.02%

Against: 124 votes, 15.98%

Argyle ISD

Board of Trustees Place 4

Phyllis Clark: 257 votes, 35.25%

Ritchie Deffenbaugh (i): 472 votes, 64.75%

Board of Trustees Place 5

Leona McDade (i): 100%

Denton ISD (61/63 precincts reporting)

Board of Trustees Place 1

Barbara Burns (i): 6,045 votes, 72.53%

Kathy Tillman: 2,290 votes, 27.47%

Board of Trustees Place 2

Amy Bundgus: 3,364 votes, 39.96%

Sheryl English: 4,111 votes, 48.83%

Mark Osborne (withdrawn after deadline): 944 votes, 11.21%

Lewisville ISD (49/70 precincts reporting)

Board of Trustees Place 1

Buddy Bonner: 8,835 votes, 57.47%

Paige Dixon: 6,537 votes, 42.53%

Board of Trustees Place 2

Allison Lassahn (i): 7,743 votes, 52.24%

Sheila Taylor: 7,079 votes, 47.76%

Northwest ISD

Note: Northwest ISD sprawls across three counties, and Wise County does not release early voting numbers, so check back later for the final results on the following Northwest ISD races and propositions.

Board of Trustees Place 1

DeAnne Hatfield (i): 100%

Board of Trustees Place 2

Kevin Lebanik

Mark Schluter (i)

Proposition A ($712.4M for facilities and capital improvements)

For

Against

Proposition B ($8.2M for stadium renovations)

For

Against

Proposition C ($5.7M for middle school recreational facilities)

For

Against

Proposition D ($19.4 for technology devices)