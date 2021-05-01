Early voting results for southern Denton County races

The Denton County Elections Office released early voting numbers Saturday evening.

Thousands of southern Denton County residents voted early in the General Election to decide a variety of local races, including a five-candidate race for mayor of Flower Mound, a home-rule decision in Northlake and a $746 million bond in Northwest ISD.

The Flower Mound mayoral race looks to be headed for a runoff between Derek France and Itamar Gelbman. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff is triggered between the top two vote-getters. After early voting, France has 40.61% of the vote and Gelbman has 26.83%.

In Highland Village, voters overwhelmingly supported the incumbents seeking reelection to City Council. Mike Lombardo, Tom Heslep and Dan Jaworski will each serve another two-year term.

Northlake will overwhelmingly approve its new Home Rule Charter. After early voting, 86.39% of voters voted for the proposition.

In Lewisville ISD, Buddy Bonner and Allison Lassahn are leading in early voting totals, but Lassahn’s lead is a tight one over Sheila Taylor.

In Denton ISD, more than 600 people voted for Mark Osborne, who withdrew from the race after the deadline. That may impact the election result, as Sheryl English has less than 52% of the vote after early voting, and if she ends up with less than half, that race will go to a runoff between her and Amy Bundgus.

This story will be updated later Saturday night as more Election Day results are released. The following results are unofficial early voting results provided by the Denton County Elections Office:

Bartonville

Town Council Place 1

Jim Roberts: 134 votes, 64.73%

Jeff Traylor (i): 73 votes, 35.27%

Town Council Place 3

Clay Sams (i): 100%

Town Council Place 5

Justin Northeim: 47 votes. 22.82%

Josh Phillips (i): 149 votes, 77.18%

Copper Canyon

Mayor

Greg Porter: 133 votes, 37.05%

Ron Robertson (i): 226 votes, 62.95%

Town Council Place 2

Larry Johnson: 226 votes, 63.31%

Ted Stranczek (i): 131 votes, 36.69%

Town Council Place 4

Dale Andrews: 225 votes. 62.67%

Robin Douglas-Davis (i): 134 votes, 37.33%

Double Oak

Mayor

Von Beougher

Town Council (2 seats)

Patrick Johnson: 84 votes

Casey Parsons: 122 votes

Scott Whisenhunt (i): 148 votes

Flower Mound

Note: The totals listed below include votes from Tarrant County. Percentages are approximate.

Mayor

Stephanie Bell: 593 votes, 13.4%

Derek France: 1,794 votes, 40.8%

Itamar Gelbman: 1,176 votes, 26.8%

Cheryl Moore: 682 votes, 15.5%

Jehangir Raja: 156 votes, 3.5%

Town Council Place 4

Jim Engel (i)

Highland Village

City Council Place 3

Andrew Crawford: 139 votes, 17.25%

Mike Lombardo (i): 667 votes, 82.75%

City Council Place 5

Jason Bates: 167 votes, 21.11%

Tom Heslep (i): 624 votes, 78.89%

City Council Place 7

Dan Jaworski (i)

Northlake

Mayor

David Rettig (i)

Town Council Place 4

Roger Sessions (i)

Town Council Place 5

Bill Moore

Town Council Place 6

Wes Boyer: 257 votes, 55.87%

Jeff Nichols: 203 votes, 44.13%

Proposition A (Adopt Home Rule)

For: 438 votes, 86.39%

Against: 69 votes, 13.61%

Argyle ISD

Board of Trustees Place 4

Phyllis Clark: 158 votes, 35.27%

Ritchie Deffenbaugh (i): 290 votes, 64.73%

Board of Trustees Place 5

Leona McDade (i)

Denton ISD

Board of Trustees Place 1

Barbara Burns (i): 3,896 votes, 73.55%

Kathy Tillman: 1,401 votes, 26.45%

Board of Trustees Place 2

Amy Bundgus: 1,953 votes, 36.72%

Sheryl English: 2,762 votes, 51.94%

Mark Osborne (withdrawn after deadline): 603 votes, 11.34%

Lewisville ISD

Board of Trustees Place 1

Buddy Bonner: 5,887 votes, 57.18%

Paige Dixon: 4,409 votes, 42.82%

Board of Trustees Place 2

Allison Lassahn (i): 5,125 votes, 51.74%

Sheila Taylor: 4,781 votes, 48.26%

Northwest ISD

Note: Northwest ISD sprawls across three counties, and Wise County does not release early voting numbers, so check back later for final results on the following Northwest ISD races and propositions.

Board of Trustees Place 1

DeAnne Hatfield (i)

Board of Trustees Place 2

Kevin Lebanik

Mark Schluter (i)

Proposition A ($712.4M for facilities and capital improvements)

For

Against

Proposition B ($8.2M for stadium renovations)

For

Against

Proposition C ($5.7M for middle school recreational facilities)

For

Against

Proposition D ($19.4 for technology devices)