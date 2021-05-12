Argyle company wins $50k grant in FedEx contest

Argyle-based Equine Amino Solutions was recently named the grand prize winner in FedEx’s ninth annual Small Business Grant Contest.

EAS, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, will receive a $50,000 grant, plus $7,500 in FedEx Office print and business services to use in the company’s mission to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines, according to a FedEx news release. The 2021 contest received more than 8,300 entries.

“This has been an extraordinarily tough year on small business owners, which is why it’s so critical that FedEx continues to champion and support these entrepreneurs,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president Integrated Marketing and Communications at FedEx. “We love to see small businesses thrive, and we are incredibly proud when we can help play a role in that success.”

The Equine Amnio Solutions story began thanks to the co-founders’ love of horses, via their daughter. Ginger and Ray Johnson are longtime entrepreneurs who brought EAS to market because they have a passion for improving the lives of these animals and the humans who care for them, according to the news release. They plan to use the funds for ongoing clinical studies in tandem with their research and development program to launch a new product for canine use.

“We are honored to be named the 2021 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest Grand Prize Winner,” said Ginger Johnson, Equine Amnio Solutions co-founder. “RenoVo is an advancement in regenerative medicine for equine use, and we are thrilled at the thought of helping more animals stay healthy.”