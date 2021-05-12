Wednesday, May 12, 2021
I Heart Mac & Cheese to open in Highland Village

By Mark Smith
Some menu items at I Heart Mac & Cheese

Photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in macaroni & cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, is coming soon to Highland Village.

The new location will be in the old Peter’s Pizzeria space in Highland Village Town Center, near Painted Tree Marketplace on FM 407, according to a city spokesperson. I Heart Mac & Cheese is expected to receive the finish-out permit form the city soon, but there is no anticipated opening date yet.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is unique in the restaurant industry with no fryers, grease trap systems or hood systems. Customers can build their own made-to-order mac & cheese bowls, with a wide variety of chef-inspired proteins, sauces and other ingredients.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

