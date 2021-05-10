11 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that 11 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 506.

The deaths reported Monday include: three Lewisville residents — a woman in her 60s, a woman over 80 and a man in his 70s — a Flower Mound man over 80, a Denton man in his 70s, a Trophy Club woman in her 70s, a Sanger man over 80, an Oak Point man in his 60s, a man in his 50s who lived in unincorporated northwest Denton County and two residents of unincorporated northeast Denton County — a man in his 40s and a woman over 80.

“As we continue to review and validate available records, today we have confirmed 11 COVID-19 deaths,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask for you to join us with thoughts and prayers for these individuals’ families and friends on the loss of their loved one.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 3,347 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that is slowly declining since the winter.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

