Monday, May 10, 2021
Lewisville ISD to drop mask requirement this summer

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Declan True listens to kindergarten teacher Angie Hogan on the first day of in-person classes at Highland Village Elementary. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Kindergarten teacher Angie Hogan reads a book to her class on the first day of in-person classes at Highland Village Elementary. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Lewisville ISD announced that it plans to begin the 2021-22 school year “in a much more traditional way” by ending the face covering requirement.

Effective June 21, masks will be optional at all Lewisville ISD facilities, and most level orange restrictions will be removed. Many district-based summer programs will conclude before the changes go into effect, and the district said the June date allows staff to become fully vaccinated before the requirement is lifted.

“It is important to be very clear – the final decision regarding restrictions before school starts is completely dependent on the health-related circumstances in our communities in late July and early August,” the district said in a letter to families. “All of us certainly look forward to returning to a more typical school environment, but that can only happen if positive health trends continue.”

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

