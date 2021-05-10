Lewisville ISD to drop mask requirement this summer

Lewisville ISD announced that it plans to begin the 2021-22 school year “in a much more traditional way” by ending the face covering requirement.

Effective June 21, masks will be optional at all Lewisville ISD facilities, and most level orange restrictions will be removed. Many district-based summer programs will conclude before the changes go into effect, and the district said the June date allows staff to become fully vaccinated before the requirement is lifted.

“It is important to be very clear – the final decision regarding restrictions before school starts is completely dependent on the health-related circumstances in our communities in late July and early August,” the district said in a letter to families. “All of us certainly look forward to returning to a more typical school environment, but that can only happen if positive health trends continue.”