Robson Ranch Rambler — May 2021

Robson Ranch residents are enjoying the warmer weather and restart of social activities we missed over the past year. The colors and cool weather of autumn are alluring, but I delight in spring more than autumn. Spring is all about emergence, renewal, and reawakening. A source of frustration is that many times here in Texas, we are robbed of this gentle transition to that hot, hot Texas sun!

Landscaping work continues around our common areas and golf course to eliminate the last trace of frigid February weather. The replacement and recovery of damaged turf on our tee boxes, green surrounds, and fairway approaches are ongoing to maintain the high quality at The Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch.

This course is open to the public and we are proud to host a number of golf events in May for our residents as well as outside events including the Women’s Division 2 College Regional Championship, the Freedom House Charity Golf Event and the First United Methodist Church Charity Event.

Our Club House officially re-opened in April following the completion of new paint, furniture and artwork. Work continues to finish the audio-visual enhancements to the sound system, theater screen and projector.

One of the nice things about Robson Ranch residents is their willingness to help others. The Robson Ranch Women’s Club is sponsoring two fundraising events this year. The funds raised by these activities are donated to various charities. This year, The Junction, which provides food, shelter, and basic comforts for the homeless and the food insecure, will benefit by these events.

The Home and Garden Show will be held on August 28, which brings many vendors to the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. The second fundraiser is the Holiday Market, scheduled for October 23. Those vendors will bring products that will inspire your imagination for holiday gifts. These events are open to the public with more information to come. For now, we invite you to mark August 28 and October 23 on your calendar.

Other harbingers of spring at Robson Ranch are the opening of softball season and bocce and Texas Toss League play. We are enjoying the sunshine, being with friends and neighbors and hearing the much-needed words, “batter up.”

Not to rush the season, but we are already planning the decorations for cars, bikes and golf carts for July 4th.