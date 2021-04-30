Foodie Friday: Where to treat mom for Mother’s Day

Who doesn’t love to treat their mom to a nice meal on Mother’s Day? I mean, what could be better than enjoying a meal with mom and not having to help clean up the kitchen?

If you’re looking for a great place in southern Denton County to enjoy a special meal this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9, here are some recommendations:

Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop, 96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville, TX 76226

Treat Mom to a special Mother’s Day Brunch at The Bartonville Store. Their Brunch Buffet will run Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with countless delicious entrees to choose from. Also offering kids choices. Purchase your tickets online at thebartonvillestore.com

Verf’s Grill & Tavern, 2221 Justin Rd Suite #101, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Verf’s is offering their well-known Mother’s Day family-style brunch buffet this year. You can call 972-317-3390 to make a reservation. Dine-in will be available from 9:30 am to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.

GiroPizza, 3711 Justin Rd #100, Flower Mound, TX 75028

The authentic Italian restaurant is offering Mother’s Day meals for dine-in and carryout again this year. They’ll also have Mother’s Day gift baskets available for purchase containing Italian goodies like wine, olive oil, chocolate, cookies, and more! Visit giropizzatx.com

Hillside Fine Grill, 3140 FM 407, Highland Village, TX 75077

Hillside is always offering Family Packs for pickup which would be the perfect option for your Mother’s Day meal. Each Family Pack serves four and comes with an entree of your choice, a salad, and four sides. Place your order online at hillsidegrillhighlandvillage.com

Mio Nonno, 2450 Lakeside Pkwy #100, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Celebrate the mom in your life at Mio Nonno in Lakeside DFW. You can enjoy brunch with mom where they’ll have special drinks like fresh juices, a Taste of Mimosas, Flights of Mimosas, Peach Bellini, and their Mio Nonno Bloody Mary. Call 469-804-7472 to make your reservation.

Salerno’s, 2250 FM 407 #130, Highland Village, TX 75077

The famous Salerno’s Mother’s Day Buffet is back this year. Their Brunch Buffet will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day and will have some of the Salerno’s favorites you’ve come to know and love. Make your reservation by calling 972-539-9534.

Shoal Creek Tavern, 1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village, TX 75077

Celebrate Mom at Shoal Creek Tavern this year where you can enjoy a buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with some Shoal Creek favorites, including their famous mimosas. Make your reservation by calling 972-317-2250.

Yellow Rose Steak & Chophouse, 890 Parker Square Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Make your reservation at Yellow Rose Steak & Chophouse where you can enjoy a fantastic dinner. They promise to make your Mother’s Day meal a special and delicious one. Reserve your table by calling 972-899-9820.

1845 Taste Texas, 2401 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound TX 75022

We love celebrating special occasions at 1845 Taste Texas. They’ll be open on Mother’s Day for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and encourage you to make your reservation soon so you’ll be sure to have a spot. Call them at 214-285-0069.