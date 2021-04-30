Denton County sets new vaccine clinic record

Denton County Public Health set a new record on Thursday, providing 17,003 COVID-19 vaccines at Texas Motor Speedway and breaking all previous DCPH vaccination clinic records, including one set on April 14 with 14,947.

Thursday’s totals could potentially set new national record for the most vaccines given at a single clinic location in one day, according to a Denton County news release. DCPH has provided over 375,750 vaccinations in Denton County to date with just over 800 individuals awaiting appointments.

“We were thrilled to achieve the April 14 record of 14,947. Today’s record of 17,003 is an amazing testament to the collaboration of many different organizations, volunteers and staff who have continued to increase efficiencies at our vaccination hub at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “From the beginning, everyone has dedicated many hours of planning and review to ensure all who want a COVID-19 vaccine can receive it quickly and with as much convenience as possible.”

DCPH continues to vaccinate individuals utilizing the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist in the order of sign up. All DCPH vaccination clinics are appointment only. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist.

DCPH is planning to scale down the vaccine clinics in May, because it is almost caught up on the waitlist and won’t need such a large venue to continue providing vaccines. Details about those plans haven’t been announced yet, as of Friday.