Flash Flood Watch issued for Denton County

Denton County will be under a Flash Flood Watch from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are anticipated, and isolated higher amounts up to 6 inches will be possible. The heaviest rain will likely fall Wednesday night, when some storms will be severe, especially along and west of I-35. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main hazards, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out, according to the weather service.

Showers and storms will be likely until Thursday afternoon, and then there will still be a 40% chance of showers and storms Thursday night.