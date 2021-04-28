Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Church of the Resurrection temporarily relocates to local YMCA

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Church of the Resurrection has temporarily relocated to Cross Timbers Family YMCA.

The Church of the Resurrection recently sold its property on Morriss Road and temporarily relocated to a local YMCA.

The church, a Flower Mound-based Anglican church, now meets at Cross Timbers Family YMCA, located at 2021 Cross Timbers Road. The church started meeting at the new location on Easter Sunday, and the congregation meets Sundays at 10 a.m. under recommended COVID-19 protocols. All attendees have to register online due to limited capacity.

Candica Cohlmia Unger, director of communications and connections for the church, said capital plans for a new permanent location will be announced in the near future.

Click here for more information about the Church of the Resurrection.

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts