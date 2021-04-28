Church of the Resurrection temporarily relocates to local YMCA

The Church of the Resurrection recently sold its property on Morriss Road and temporarily relocated to a local YMCA.

The church, a Flower Mound-based Anglican church, now meets at Cross Timbers Family YMCA, located at 2021 Cross Timbers Road. The church started meeting at the new location on Easter Sunday, and the congregation meets Sundays at 10 a.m. under recommended COVID-19 protocols. All attendees have to register online due to limited capacity.

Candica Cohlmia Unger, director of communications and connections for the church, said capital plans for a new permanent location will be announced in the near future.

