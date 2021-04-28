Denton County COVID-19 cases continue to decline

The state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally continues to gradually improve, according to Denton County.

DCPH reported Wednesday that there are currently 3,490 active COVID-19 cases in the county, the lowest it’s been since Nov. 10. The death toll remains at 488.

During Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said there is still good news about the state of the pandemic in Denton County. Less than 3% of Denton County hospitalizations are for COVID-19 patients, and hospitals are not overwhelmed like they were mid-winter.

Richardson said the weekly number of total reported cases is continuing to trend down, though not as quickly as might be hoped. He strongly urged residents who have not been vaccinated to make an appointment.

“If you are not vaccinated, truly, truly, now is the time,” Richardson said. “There’s plenty of vaccine and plenty of opportunity, when Mother Nature allows it.”

In mid-May, DCPH is planning to transition away from the mass vaccination clinics at Texas Motor Speedway because it has nearly caught up to the current waitlist and won’t need to continue administering vaccines at such a large scale. A DCPH spokesperson said those plans are still in the works, and for now there are still many second doses that need to be completed at TMS, but changes are expected to be announced sometime in May.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

