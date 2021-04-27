Flower Mound Summit Club hosting first annual Smoke Fest

In a few weeks, the Flower Mound Summit Club will welcome 20 competitive barbecue teams and the public to the 1st Annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest.

The event will pay out $5,000 in prizes to teams competing in three meat categories: chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket. A People’s Choice award will be given to the top three teams with the greatest number of votes gathered from festival attendees, according to a Summit Club news release. The inaugural BBQ event will also include fun for the whole family with cornhole competitions, arcade style games, a car show and music.

The competition is sanctioned by the Lonestar Barbecue Society, an organization that has sanctioned BBQ events across Texas for 25 years. The competition will begin on May 15 atop the Marriott Courtyard parking garage at the River Walk at Flower Mound, and the doors will open to the public the following day at 12:30 p.m., according to the Summit Club. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. on May 16.

General public tickets will be available at the door and online. Signup forms for barbecue teams and event information are available at www.fmsmokefest.com

Proceeds from the event will support the Summit Club’s community activities including Academic Excellence awards given annually to 70 5th and 8th grade students, scholarships at NCTC and Midwestern State University, Boy Scout sponsorships and support of Middle and High School Robotics teams. The Summit Club also supports other area nonprofit organizations, including the Mound Foundation and Winning the Fight – WTF.