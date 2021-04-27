Denton County cuts the ribbon on Hwy 377 project

On Monday, Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4 Dianne Edmondson — along with Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and other local officials — commemorated the completion of the Hwy 377/Fort Worth Drive expansion project in south Denton.

The project widened Hwy 377/Fort Worth Drive from a two-lane rural road to a six-lane urban thoroughfare from I-35E to just south of FM 1830. Construction began in January 2019 and had a total project cost of $55.9 million. Denton County contributed $2.64 million for the project, according to a news release from the county.

This phase is just the first of several to be completed, as another four phases are either in the construction or planning stage. One major component of the first phase was the Union Pacific Railroad overpass, which included widening for additional tracks and building the bridge to current standards. The project also included funds to add sidewalks along the portion of Hwy 377/Fort Worth Drive west of I-35E, according to the county.

“The completion of this main thoroughfare has significantly helped commuters and residents who frequent U.S. 377,” Edmondson said. “I’m so proud of everyone who helped make this happen.”

In Precinct 4, Denton County has leveraged approximately $43.5 million in taxpayer-funded bond dollars with a return of $2.95 billion from state and federal resources. These funds have provided for improved public safety, congestion relief and quality of life, officials said.

Eads said the east-west access of Hwy 377 will bring convenience for residents and continued economic development.

“Mobility continues to be a priority in Denton County,” Eads said. “You have to have good and safe transportation.”