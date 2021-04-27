South Denton man, 22, dies in motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man from south Denton died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash, according to the Denton Police Department.

The victim was found dead early Monday morning in the 600 block of Mingo Road in Denton, according to a Denton PD spokesperson. Traffic investigators were still trying to determine exactly what happened, but it is believed that sometime overnight, the motorcyclist left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as Jacob Young.