1 killed, 1 in grave condition, suspect charged in Corinth crash

A Corinth man was killed Sunday and another man is hospitalized “in very grave condition” after a crash on I-35E in Corinth, and the suspect driver was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

About 2:40 p.m. Sunday, two men were changing a flat tire on their truck in the median of the highway when a car left the lane of traffic and hit them, according to the Corinth Police Department. Gary Clark, 22, of Corinth, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was taken to the hospital, where he is still being treated Monday.

The driver of the car that hit the two men was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. William Blair, 23, of Denton, failed field sobriety tests after the crash, and he is in Denton County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.