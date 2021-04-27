Denton County announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 488.

The deaths reported Tuesday included a Lewisville man in his 60s, a Pilot Point man in his 70s, a Denton man in his 70s, a Denton woman over 80, a Denton man over 80 and a Plano man over 80.

“As we announce the deaths of six more Denton County community members due to COVID-19, we ask you to keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

DCPH also announced 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, 140 of which are active, as well as 118 new recoveries. There are now 3,546 active cases in the county, the lowest such point since Nov. 10 (other than Monday’s count, which was slightly lower than Tuesday’s).

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.